Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

