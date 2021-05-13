Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

