Matrix AI Network (MAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $4.37 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00653151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

