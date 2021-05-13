Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck Sells 1,982 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10.

NYSE:MATX opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.