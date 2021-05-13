Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

