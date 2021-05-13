Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MAXN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,029. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

