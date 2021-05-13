McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

