McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Increased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 504.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

