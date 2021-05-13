McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

McKesson stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $180.83. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $72,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

