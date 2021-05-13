McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.50.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.