Mears Group (LON:MER) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.22.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

