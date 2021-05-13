Mears Group (LON:MER) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.22.
About Mears Group
