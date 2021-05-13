Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,740,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,195. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

