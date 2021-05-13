Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,978 shares of company stock worth $5,360,727. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 33,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,146. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

