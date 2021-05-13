Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

