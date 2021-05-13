Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $233,000.

NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 173,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,197. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

