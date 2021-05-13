Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $374,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.93. 51,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,202. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

