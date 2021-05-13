Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $7.21 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. Plug Power comprises 2.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,978,199. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

