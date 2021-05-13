Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $271.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $267.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,575. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $78.46 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 626.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

