Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,429 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4,116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT opened at $63.31 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $148,512 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

