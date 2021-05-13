Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4,880.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

