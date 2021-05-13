Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $168,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,165,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

