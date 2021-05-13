Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,042,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

