Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

