Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

