MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 87,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

