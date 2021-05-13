Melon Market Cap Reaches $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01044132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00110943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

