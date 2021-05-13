MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $13.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,289.00. 14,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,528.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,600.03. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

