Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $92.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.