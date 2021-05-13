MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $929,002.74 and $33.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00087765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.54 or 0.01099564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00068491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00113373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063447 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

