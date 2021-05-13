Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,915. Methanex has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

