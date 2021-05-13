Method Finance Market Capitalization Hits $9.84 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $166,492.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01121215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00115516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.28 or 0.10250584 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,312,674 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

