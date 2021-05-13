MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

