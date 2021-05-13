Michael C. Lenz Sells 4,700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FedEx stock opened at $296.01 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 68,363.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

