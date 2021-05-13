Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $397,025.44 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MU traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 23,172,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

