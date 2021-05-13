Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.