Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Booking by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $7.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,179.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,419. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,386.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,180.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

