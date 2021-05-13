Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,156,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $331,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

KBE traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

