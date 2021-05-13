Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 585 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 346,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,206. The stock has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

