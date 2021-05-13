Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $96.61 Million Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 121.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969,500 shares during the period. U.S. Global Jets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $96,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

