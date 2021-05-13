Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 31,585 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.12% of CyberArk Software worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.73. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,691.38 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.