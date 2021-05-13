Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price raised by Stephens from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.