Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NERV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 58,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,482. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

