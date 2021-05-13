Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NERV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 58,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,482. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
