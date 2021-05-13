Mizuho Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $390.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

