MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 112 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.23 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

