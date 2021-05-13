MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

