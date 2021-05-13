MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

GTO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

