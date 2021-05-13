MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VO opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

