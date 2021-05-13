Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,737,436 shares of company stock valued at $838,952,152. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

