Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.