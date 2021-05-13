Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

